Chimerix, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chimerix in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chimerix’s FY2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.34). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 58.06% and a negative net margin of 4,762.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

CMRX has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Chimerix stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $476.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08. Chimerix has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMRX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chimerix by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 173,312 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 466.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 472,789 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $738,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,667,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter valued at $182,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

