China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of JRJC opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 million and a P/E ratio of -0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30. China Finance Online has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $17.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.88% of China Finance Online worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

China Finance Online Co, Ltd. is a web-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

