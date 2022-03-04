China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.56

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.56 and traded as high as C$3.97. China Gold International Resources shares last traded at C$3.96, with a volume of 10,733 shares changing hands.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.66. The firm has a market cap of C$1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.64.
China Gold International Resources Company Profile (TSE:CGG)
Featured Stories
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for China Gold International Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gold International Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.