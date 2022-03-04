China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CHNR stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. China Natural Resources has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Natural Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of China Natural Resources worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

