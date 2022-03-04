China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.48. China Pharma shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 566,266 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $19.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating) by 217.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,166 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.22% of China Pharma worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Others, Comprehensive Healthcare and Protective Products.

