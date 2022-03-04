CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 104 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 33,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 4,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.06.

Caterpillar stock opened at $194.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

