CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,041 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 308,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $42,821,520.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $1,352,421.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,887,881 shares of company stock worth $822,963,884 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Raymond James dropped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $138.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.77. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The firm has a market cap of $383.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

