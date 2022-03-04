CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $5.92 Million Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 143,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after buying an additional 12,896 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 194.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,809,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,157,000 after buying an additional 3,836,995 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

XME opened at $57.78 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.70.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.