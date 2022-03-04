CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,408 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $6,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SITE Centers by 2.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in SITE Centers by 3.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in SITE Centers by 7.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in SITE Centers by 6.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in SITE Centers by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.62. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average of $15.74.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 25.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.96%.

SITE Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.