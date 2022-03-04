CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases New Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 459.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $51.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.83. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.19 and a 1 year high of $53.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day moving average of $46.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.36%.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $114,904.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,852 shares of company stock valued at $8,330,347 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

