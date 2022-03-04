CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 28,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,190,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 66,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 774.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential stock opened at $86.69 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $93.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.86. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 68.08%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $99,323.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.59.

Equity Residential Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.