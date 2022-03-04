CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 4,842 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,842 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $9,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 1.2% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Sysco by 0.6% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Sysco by 5.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in Sysco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $755,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $186,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,082 shares of company stock worth $9,410,611 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYY. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

NYSE:SYY opened at $87.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.74 and a 200 day moving average of $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

