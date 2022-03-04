CIBC Raises Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$45.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$48.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.03.

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$45.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of C$25.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.11. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$34.20 and a 52 week high of C$45.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.63%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

