Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Short Interest Update

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 5,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average is $16.62. The company has a market cap of $401.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.59. Ciner Resources has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Ciner Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ciner Resources’s payout ratio is currently 279.57%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ciner Resources by 2.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,914,000 after buying an additional 14,989 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ciner Resources by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 109,158 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Ciner Resources during the third quarter valued at $1,590,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciner Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ciner Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ciner Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

About Ciner Resources

Ciner Resources LP engages in the production of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

