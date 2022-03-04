Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $457.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Argus upped their price target on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $438.78.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $378.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cintas has a 52-week low of $321.39 and a 52-week high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cintas by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,409,000 after buying an additional 38,247 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cintas by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,440,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $917,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

