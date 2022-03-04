Citadel Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,631 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JPST opened at $50.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.57.

