Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $71.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BPMC has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Blueprint Medicines from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $58.88 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $58.20 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.22.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The business’s revenue was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $486,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $98,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,729 shares of company stock valued at $657,700. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,336,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $571,632,000 after acquiring an additional 138,860 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,896,000 after acquiring an additional 212,840 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 58.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,199,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,893,000 after buying an additional 1,182,979 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,198,000 after buying an additional 30,557 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,731,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,458,000 after buying an additional 43,086 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

