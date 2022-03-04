Citigroup (NYSE:C) Sets New 12-Month Low at $56.11

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $56.11 and last traded at $56.61, with a volume of 618624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.59.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.83.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

