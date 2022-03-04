Citigroup Trims Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Target Price to $125.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $152.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $93.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.81. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

