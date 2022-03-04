Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearwater Analytics updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $17.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,765. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46. Clearwater Analytics has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $27.68.

CWAN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 78,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,370,117.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders bought 343,384 shares of company stock valued at $5,991,917 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,332,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,307,000 after buying an additional 437,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,505,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after buying an additional 162,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

