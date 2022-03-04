Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.26

Clontarf Energy plc (LON:CLON – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.19 ($0.00). Clontarf Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00), with a volume of 11,486,758 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of £1.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55.

About Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON)

Clontarf Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It holds a 60% interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers located in Ghana. The company also focuses on developing Bolivian lithium salt-lakes. Clontarf Energy plc was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

