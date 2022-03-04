Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 115.5% from the January 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLV. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,322. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $12.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0906 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

