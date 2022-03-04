CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $267.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CME. Bank of America raised their target price on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $251.69.

Shares of CME stock traded up $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $242.05. The stock had a trading volume of 27,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,086. The stock has a market cap of $86.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.21.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total transaction of $1,166,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,150 shares of company stock valued at $5,835,864 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,308,000 after buying an additional 880,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,862,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,906,238,000 after buying an additional 377,321 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,006,000 after buying an additional 2,795,636 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,091,000 after buying an additional 603,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,495,000 after buying an additional 951,681 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CME Group (Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.