CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $267.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CME. Bank of America raised their target price on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $251.69.

Shares of CME stock traded up $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $242.05. The stock had a trading volume of 27,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,086. The stock has a market cap of $86.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.21.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total transaction of $1,166,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,150 shares of company stock valued at $5,835,864 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,308,000 after buying an additional 880,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,862,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,906,238,000 after buying an additional 377,321 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,006,000 after buying an additional 2,795,636 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,091,000 after buying an additional 603,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,495,000 after buying an additional 951,681 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

