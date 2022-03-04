CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Receives $19.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.56.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNHI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 31,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 189,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average is $16.75. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

