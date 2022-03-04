Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,061 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 66,629 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Cognex by 155.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Cognex by 22.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 25.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 93.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, February 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Cognex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cognex from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.22.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $66.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.97. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $61.51 and a 1-year high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

