Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX) Short Interest Up 86.2% in February

Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 86.2% from the January 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:CGTX opened at $2.48 on Friday. Cognition Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $13.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CGTX shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognition Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGTX. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $632,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Cognition Therapeutics Incis a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Cognition Therapeutics Incis based in PURCHASE, N.Y.

