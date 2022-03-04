Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $28.56

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.56 and last traded at $28.82, with a volume of 10470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.80.

A number of research firms have commented on COHU. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cohu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.72.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $191.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.14 million. Cohu had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Cohu’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $51,711.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cohu by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,340,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,610,000 after purchasing an additional 258,440 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cohu by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,390,000 after purchasing an additional 94,480 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cohu by 30.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,098,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,041,000 after purchasing an additional 495,304 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cohu by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Cohu by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,269,000 after purchasing an additional 125,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

