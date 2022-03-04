Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) EVP Sells $1,287,863.32 in Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 31,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $1,287,863.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE:CFX opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. Colfax Co. has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $54.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13.
Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Colfax by 6.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 574,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,298,000 after buying an additional 32,369 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 15.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,939,000 after purchasing an additional 379,690 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,143,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,399,000 after purchasing an additional 36,382 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 605.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,777,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 12.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.
Colfax Company Profile
Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.
