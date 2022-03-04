Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) EVP Sells $1,287,863.32 in Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 31,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $1,287,863.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CFX opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. Colfax Co. has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $54.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Colfax by 6.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 574,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,298,000 after buying an additional 32,369 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 15.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,939,000 after purchasing an additional 379,690 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,143,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,399,000 after purchasing an additional 36,382 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 605.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,777,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 12.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

