Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Colfax in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Colfax’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average of $46.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Colfax has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $54.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Colfax in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Colfax in the fourth quarter worth about $1,071,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,614,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,934,000 after acquiring an additional 701,442 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,475,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,001,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,991,000 after acquiring an additional 97,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 31,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $1,264,507.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $104,884.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,720 shares of company stock worth $8,182,863. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

