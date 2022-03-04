CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company. It is focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, medical aesthetics and on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for orthobiologics and advanced wound care markets. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., formerly knonw as CollPlant Holdings Ltd., is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

CollPlant Biotechnologies stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The company has a market cap of $57.04 million and a PE ratio of -77.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 615,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 44,653 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 256,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,743,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 58,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. It’s products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and CollPlant Surgical Matrix.

