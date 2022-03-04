CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company. It is focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, medical aesthetics and on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for orthobiologics and advanced wound care markets. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., formerly knonw as CollPlant Holdings Ltd., is based in Rehovot, Israel. “
CollPlant Biotechnologies stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The company has a market cap of $57.04 million and a PE ratio of -77.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57.
About CollPlant Biotechnologies (Get Rating)
CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. It’s products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and CollPlant Surgical Matrix.
