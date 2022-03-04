Color Platform Price Up 156.9% Over Last Week (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded 156.9% higher against the US dollar. Color Platform has a total market cap of $635,000.38 and approximately $362.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,929.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $287.31 or 0.00738025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.89 or 0.00202656 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00031203 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

