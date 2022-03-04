Comerica Bank Acquires 7,607 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.35% of Methode Electronics worth $5,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MEI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,241 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 162.1% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 316,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after acquiring an additional 195,536 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 116.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Methode Electronics during the third quarter valued at $6,448,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research began coverage on Methode Electronics in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

NYSE:MEI opened at $43.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.20. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.03 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

In other news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 20,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $909,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $35,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

