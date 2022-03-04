Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Comerica Bank increased its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 28,316 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.18% of Comfort Systems USA worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 137.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 465,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,227,000 after acquiring an additional 269,930 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 138.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 453,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,366,000 after acquiring an additional 263,460 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1,153.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,034,000 after buying an additional 206,886 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 101.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 253,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,626,000 after buying an additional 127,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 610,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,552,000 after purchasing an additional 93,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIX. DA Davidson raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $288,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $85.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.18. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.29 and a 12 month high of $103.74.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $856.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.