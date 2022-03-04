Comerica Bank Buys 5,331 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of CACI International worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the first quarter worth about $93,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the third quarter worth about $721,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 446.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 15,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 88,780.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CACI. Raymond James raised CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CACI International from $299.00 to $286.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on CACI International in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.00.

CACI stock opened at $292.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $265.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.89. CACI International Inc has a 52-week low of $215.18 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.64). CACI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 18.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gregory R. Bradford acquired 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $245.92 per share, for a total transaction of $273,217.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $34,392.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

