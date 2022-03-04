Comerica Bank Cuts Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at $37,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 53.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 608.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

IFF stock opened at $127.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.42 and a 52-week high of $157.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.79. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 125.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

