Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,363 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 44,922 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 775,560 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,721,000 after acquiring an additional 98,191 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 738,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,928,000 after purchasing an additional 169,349 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 346.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 196,959 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 112,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ralph S. Michael III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 16,255 shares of company stock valued at $325,649. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLF. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $25.41 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.08.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.34). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

