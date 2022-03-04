Comerica Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 153.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,463 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,216 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Digital Turbine worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APPS. State Street Corp raised its position in Digital Turbine by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,763,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,087,000 after purchasing an additional 26,579 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 619,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,134,000 after acquiring an additional 62,445 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter worth $694,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,670,000 after buying an additional 399,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,949,000 after buying an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.71.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $44.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.52, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.28. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

