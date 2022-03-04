Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.22% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $5,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,121,000 after buying an additional 55,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 2,880 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $113,443.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $74,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

FIBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $39.66 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $51.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average of $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. First Interstate BancSystem’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.73%.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile (Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.