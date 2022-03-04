Comerica Bank Trims Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,256 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter valued at $5,223,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,931,000 after buying an additional 245,179 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at $13,783,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after buying an additional 96,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RS opened at $190.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $134.67 and a 1 year high of $194.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.51%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $4,517,655.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $797,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,634 shares of company stock valued at $20,534,057 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.78.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

