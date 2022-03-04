Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €7.00 by UBS Group

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) received a €7.00 ($7.87) price objective from analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CBK. Warburg Research set a €6.75 ($7.58) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($9.10) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.36) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays set a €8.70 ($9.78) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.40 ($8.31) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerzbank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €7.70 ($8.66).

CBK opened at €6.63 ($7.45) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €7.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €6.65. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €4.70 ($5.28) and a 1-year high of €9.51 ($10.69).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

