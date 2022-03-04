Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.58

Shares of Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.58 and traded as low as $21.58. Community Bancorp shares last traded at $21.81, with a volume of 875 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average is $20.34. The firm has a market cap of $112.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.23.

Community Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMTV)

Community Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides retail banking services to the residents, businesses, and municipalities in northeastern and central Vermont. It also offers personal banking, commercial real estate lending, business banking, residential real estate lending, retail credit, municipal and institutional banking, and retail banking.

