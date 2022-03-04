Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) PT Raised to €62.00 at Berenberg Bank

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €60.00 ($67.42) to €62.00 ($69.66) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

CODYY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €78.00 ($87.64) to €76.00 ($85.39) in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €67.00 ($75.28) to €68.00 ($76.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €82.00 ($92.13) to €87.00 ($97.75) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($78.65) to €73.00 ($82.02) in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Shares of CODYY opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

