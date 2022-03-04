Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “N/A” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €162.38 ($182.44).

Several analysts have recently commented on ML shares. Barclays set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($191.01) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($168.54) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($191.01) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €166.00 ($186.52) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

ML stock opened at €117.25 ($131.74) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €144.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is €139.20. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of €106.95 ($120.17) and a 12 month high of €130.85 ($147.02).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

