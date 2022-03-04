Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on CCU. Scotiabank lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.67.
NYSE:CCU opened at $14.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.40. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52-week low of $14.58 and a 52-week high of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile (Get Rating)
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.
