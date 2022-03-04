Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CCU. Scotiabank lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

NYSE:CCU opened at $14.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.40. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52-week low of $14.58 and a 52-week high of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22,128.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.