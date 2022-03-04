Comparing Avnet (AVT) & Its Competitors

Avnet (NASDAQ: AVT – Get Rating) is one of 24 public companies in the “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Avnet to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Avnet and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avnet 0 2 1 1 2.75 Avnet Competitors 74 331 446 20 2.47

Avnet currently has a consensus price target of $49.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.08%. As a group, “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 25.02%. Given Avnet’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avnet has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Avnet pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Avnet pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 26.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Avnet has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Avnet is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.8% of Avnet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Avnet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Avnet has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avnet’s peers have a beta of 1.67, suggesting that their average stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avnet and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avnet 2.11% 11.28% 5.12% Avnet Competitors -193.79% -96.78% -3.51%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avnet and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avnet $19.53 billion $193.11 million 9.27 Avnet Competitors $3.73 billion $185.88 million 2.83

Avnet has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Avnet is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Avnet beats its peers on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Avnet (Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc. engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources. The company was founded by Charles Avnet in 1921 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

