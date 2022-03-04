Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 110,465 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Compugen worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Compugen by 22.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 22,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Compugen by 38.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 26,702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Compugen by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,538,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 160,523 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Compugen by 9.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 157,025 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Compugen by 139.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 96,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 56,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research report on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $3.00 on Friday. Compugen Ltd. has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $9.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $205.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.40.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

