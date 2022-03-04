CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €72.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($80.90) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €70.50 ($79.21) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($98.88) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($87.64) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €81.79 ($91.89).

Get CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €46.20 ($51.91) and a 12 month high of €82.80 ($93.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €59.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of €68.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 41.31.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.