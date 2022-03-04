Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the January 31st total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPUH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 456.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 106,822 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $619,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

CPUH remained flat at $$9.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 40,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,313. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. Compute Health Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

