Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTG traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $9.10. 95,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,363. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $139.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 56,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

