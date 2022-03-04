Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Short Interest Up 311.8% in February

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,800 shares, an increase of 311.8% from the January 31st total of 113,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,552.7 days.
CMSQF opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average of $13.76. Computershare has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $16.68.
Computershare Company Profile (Get Rating)
