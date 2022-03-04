Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Short Interest Up 311.8% in February

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,800 shares, an increase of 311.8% from the January 31st total of 113,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,552.7 days.

CMSQF opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average of $13.76. Computershare has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $16.68.

Computershare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Computershare Ltd. engages in the provision of investor services, plan services, communication services, business services, stakeholder relationship management services and technology services. It operates through following business segments: Issuer Services, Mortgage Services & Property Rental Services, Employee Share Plans & Voucher Services, Business Service, Communication Services & Utilities, and Technology Services.

